Fox's Gem Leads Cougars to Game 2 Win

September 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Geneva, IL - Starter Jack Fox twirled a gem, tossing seven no-hit innings to lead the Kane County Cougars to a 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Game 2 of the Miles Wolff Cup Final on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his first start of the postseason, Fox (1-0) had a career day. The right-hander picked up three strikeouts against one walk and faced just one hitter over the minimum through seven innings. Including the regular season, it was Fox's longest start of the season.

On the other side for Winnipeg (4-4), Landen Bourassa (0-1) had a great outing. Bourassa tossed 7.2 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with five strikeouts.

The lone run for the Cougars (6-0) came in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Cornelius Randolph lined a single through the right side before stealing second. Then, Todd Lott blooped a two-strike single to right field to score Randolph and make it 1-0.

That lead held up for the Cougars until Fox departed after the seventh. In the eighth, CJ Carter entered the ballgame. Though he issued a lead-off walk to Max Murphy, Carter recorded three straight outs to preserve the lead and combined no-hit bid.

In the top of the ninth, Cougars closer Tyler Beardsley entered for a second straight game. Nick Anderson led off the inning for Winnipeg and lined a single to center field to break up the no-hitter. Ramon Bramasco then laid down a bunt single to put runners at first and second with nobody out. Next up, Dayson Croes laid down another bunt for a sacrifice to advance both runners into scoring position. Edwin Arroyo was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with just one out.

However, Beardsley induced a ground ball right back to the mound from Miles Simington and threw home to catcher Simon Reid, who then threw to first for a double play to end the ballgame. The Cougars pitching staff combined to hold Winnipeg to just two hits and five total baserunners. With the win, the Cougars are now just one victory away from claiming the Miles Wolff Cup as American Association Champions. Each of the potential final three games of the series will be at Blue Cross Park in Winnipeg.

The Cougars continue the Miles Wolff Cup Final on Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Left-hander Tommy Sommer (0-0, 0.00) is set to go for the Cougars, while the starter for Winnipeg is to be announced. Today was the final home game at Northwestern Medicine Field in 2024. For tickets and more information on the 2025 season call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

