Goldeyes Road Schedule Adjusted

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes' road schedule from June 14th-16th has been adjusted, as announced earlier today by the American Association league office.

The Goldeyes' series against the expansion Milwaukee Milkmen will now take place at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Indiana. Kokomo is in the Eastern Time Zone. The adjusted schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 14th: Goldeyes at Milkmen, 6:05 p.m. Central (7:05 p.m. Eastern), Kokomo Municipal Stadium

Saturday, June 15th: Goldeyes at Milkmen (double header), 12:05 p.m. Central (1:05 p.m. Eastern), Kokomo Municipal Stadium

Sunday, June 16th: No game

The June 15th double header will consist of two seven-inning games. The Goldeyes and Milkmen were originally scheduled to play a three-game series at Routine Field from June 14th-16th.

Kokomo Municipal Stadium was built in 2015, and is home to the Northwoods League's Kokomo Jackrabbits.

The Goldeyes' 2019 home schedule at Shaw Park remains unchanged.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

