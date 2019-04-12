Tritz Steps Down as General Manager

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announce that Vice President/General Manager Shane Tritz will be stepping down from his position as of April 12, 2019.

Tritz spent 13 seasons as the Explorers General Manager beginning in 2006, prior to that he spent the previous three seasons, two as General Manager, in south Texas with the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League. Tritz also worked three seasons in the Explorers front office and one season with the Kansas City Royals AAA affiliate in Omaha, NE.

Tritz is originally from Sioux City, IA and is a 1995 graduate of Sioux City West High School. Shane attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in Sports Management in 1999.

In 2013, Shane was honored as the American Association's Executive of the Year and this was the only time a member of the Sioux City Explorers front office staff received this honor.

"Shane has long been an integral member of the Explorers family," said Explorers owner John Roost, "While we are sad to see him go, we wish him nothing but the best on his next move."

The Sioux City Explorers have already begun an extensive search for candidates to be the next general manager. Interested, qualified candidates can submit an up to date resume and cover letter to team President, Matt Adamski, who can be reached at promotions@xsbaseball.com

