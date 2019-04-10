Goldeyes Reveal 2019 Promotional Schedule: Phase Three (August-September)

April 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced phase three (August) of their 2019 promotional schedule on Wednesday.

Tuesday, August 6th (7:05 p.m.) is the final Baseball Bingo night of the season, courtesy of Mr. Lube. All fans attending the game against the Lincoln Saltdogs receive a bingo card that can be marked off for a chance to win great prizes.

One of the most anticipated promotions of the summer takes place Wednesday, August 7th (7:05 p.m.) when Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act visits Winnipeg, courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety. Fans will enjoy Tyler Scheuer's unique brand of entertainment as the Goldeyes continue their series with Lincoln. The Goldeyes host their last Kids Day Matinee on Thursday, August 8th (11:05 a.m.) against the Saltdogs. All youth attendees receive a free toothbrush from Children's Dental World.

Upon returning from a six-game road trip, the Goldeyes host Jamaica Night, presented by Air Canada Vacations, when they play the Chicago Dogs on Thursday, August 15th (7:05 p.m.). One lucky fan will win a seven-night stay for two to Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Jamaica. On Friday, August 16th (7:05 p.m.), the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a replica road grey Goldeyes jersey, courtesy of Pepsi.

The fifth annual Bark in the Park is Saturday, August 17th (6:05 p.m.), presented by the Winnipeg Veterinary Care Group and Peavey Mart. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to Shaw Park to watch the Goldeyes battle the aptly-named Dogs.

The St. Paul Saints are back in town for a special 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday, August 18th. All fans in attendance receive a 2019 Goldeyes team photo, which they can have autographed by their favourite players on-field before the game.

The final homestand of the regular season commences Tuesday, August 27th (7:05 p.m.) with the fifth annual Hockey Night, presented by Trans Canada Brewing. Fans are invited to wear their favourite sweater and soak in hockey-themed entertainment, as well as a postgame fireworks spectacular (full list of 2019 postgame fireworks dates below).

93.7 FM CJNU, the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner, presents Turn Back the Clock Night on Thursday, August 29th (7:05 p.m.) against the RailCats. In addition to the Goldeyes wearing vintage jerseys and a variety of nostalgic music from the 50s and 60s filling the ballpark, the first 1,000 fans receive a kazoo, courtesy of Richard Rosin Funeral Director.

The Goldeyes open a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday, August 30th (7:05 p.m.), and the first 500 in attendance take home a set of 2019 Goldeyes baseball cards. The fifth annual Zombie Night, presented by Heebie Jeebies and 103.1 Virgin Radio, is Saturday, August 31st (6:05 p.m.). Fans can enjoy zombie-themed entertainment all night long, while taking in the last fireworks show of 2019 after the game.

The regular season concludes Monday, September 2nd (1:05 p.m.) with Fan Appreciation Day. A bevy of prizes will be given away all afternoon while the Goldeyes and Canaries close out the schedule.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be added at a later date.

2019 Postgame Fireworks Dates

Friday, May 24th vs. Kansas City

Friday, June 7th vs. Cleburne

Friday, June 21st vs. Milwaukee

Thursday, July 4th St. Paul

Thursday, July 25th vs. Texas

Tuesday, August 27th vs. Gary SouthShore

Saturday, August 31st vs. Sioux Falls

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.