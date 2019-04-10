Wheeler vs Hebron Postponed, Rensselaer vs West Side Moved Up

GARY, IN - The High School Challenge presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospital games scheduled for April 10th at the Steel Yard have been re-scheduled.

Wheeler High School vs Hebron High School, originally scheduled for April 10th at 4:30pm, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 17th at 4:30pm. Tickets for the original game will be good for the makeup game.

Rensselaer Central High School vs West Side Leadership Academy, originally scheduled for April 10th at 7:30pm, has been moved up to a 6pm start time TODAY, April 10th. Tickets for the original game time will be good at 6pm.

Tickets for all High School Challenge games presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals are only $5 and are available at the RailCats Box Office or at each attending school.

