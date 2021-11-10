Goldeyes Release 2022 Schedule

The American Association will once again play a continuous, 100-game schedule under a two-division format.

The league realigns into East and West Divisions. The Goldeyes, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries comprise the American Association West.

The East Division is made up of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen, and expansion Lake Country DockHounds. Located in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (pronounced UH-kahn-uh-muh-wahk), the DockHounds replace the traveling Houston Apollos. The Goldeyes take part in the DockHounds' inaugural home series at brand new Wisconsin Brewing Park May 20th-22nd.

The Goldeyes face each of their West Division rivals four different series (two home and two away), while squaring off against the six teams in the East twice (one home and one away).

Winnipeg's 50 home games at Shaw Park feature eight weekends, including the 2022 season opener on Friday, May 13th versus Fargo-Moorhead. Scheduled first pitch times at Shaw Park are 6:35 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 6:05 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:05 p.m. (Sunday). Two exceptions take place Thursday, May 19th versus Sioux Falls (11:05 a.m.), and the regular season finale on Monday, September 5th versus Sioux Falls (1:05 p.m.).

The Goldeyes' longest homestand and road trip of the season both take place in August. The Goldeyes host nine consecutive games at Shaw Park from August 8th-18th, before immediately departing for a 10-game road trip August 19th-28th.

Road game times will be announced in the coming weeks.

The American Association has also expanded its playoff format for 2022. The top four teams by winning percentage in each division will qualify, and play two best-of-three series to determine who advances to the best-of-five American Association Finals.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 100

Home Games: 50

Road Games: 50

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Sunday: 8

Monday: 4

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 6

Friday: 8

Saturday: 8

Total vs. West Division: 63

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 12

Kansas City Monarchs: 12

Lincoln Saltdogs: 12

Sioux City Explorers: 13

Sioux Falls Canaries: 14

Total vs. East Division: 37

Chicago Dogs: 6

Cleburne Railroaders: 6

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 7

Kane County Cougars: 6

Lake Country DockHounds: 6

Milwaukee Milkmen: 6

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

