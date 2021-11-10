DockHounds Finalize Coaching Staff, Adding Ed Campaniello as Third Base Coach

November 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The DockHounds have announced the final piece of its coaching staff with the signing of Ed Campaniello as the team's Third Base Coach. Campaniello, who last season managed the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers in the United Shore Professional Baseball League, joins Manager Jim Bennett and his assistants Paul Wagner and Dave Nilsson to complete the coaching staff for the DockHounds' inaugural season.

Ed's professional career began with nine years on the field as a part of the Cincinnati Reds organization and other independent leagues before he turned to coaching and development in 2004. During his time as a player, Campaniello played for a number of independent teams and had the opportunity to take his abilities overseas to the Italian Baseball League, where he helped Semenzato Casa d'Aste Rimini to the A/1 title in 1999 by hitting .329 and taking home MVP honors in the championship series.

"Campy is the perfect guy to fill out our coaching staff. He's passionate about the game of baseball and is a guy that will always be available for the players," said Manager Jim Bennett. "He'll be wearing a lot of different hats for us and I'm looking forward to working with him."

After his playing days, Campaniello's passion for the game led him to working as the National Director of America's Baseball Camps in Arizona, where he created hitting and fielding programs on a national level. After his time with America's Baseball Camps, he went on to become a hitting coach in the Oakland Athletics organization and the Northwest League in Vancouver. Campaniello is no stranger to independent baseball or the American Association, in 2013 he was the hitting coach for the Amarillo Socks and in 2018 he spent time in the same role for the Cleburne Railroaders.

"I've been following the team closely and between the players we've signed and the progress on the top-notch stadium being built, I'm really excited for what we're building here in Lake Country," said Campaniello. "I'm thankful to coach Bennett and the ownership group for bringing me aboard and giving me this unique opportunity. I've grown to love the competitiveness and the opportunity that indy ball provides to these young men. Now more than ever before, the pathway to the big leagues is a realistic and proven path and I'm looking forward to coaching the exciting group of players we have."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.