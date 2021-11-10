American Association Releases 2022 Schedule

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball has released the 2022 league schedule which includes the debut of a new member, division realignment, and a new playoff format. The American Association will play a 100-game season in 116 days. Opening Day is set for Friday, May 13 and the regular season will conclude on Monday, September 5 (Labor Day).

The 2022 season will kick off with a full six-game slate on Friday, May 13 and will feature the first-ever game of the Lake Country DockHounds, who will face their cross-town rival Milwaukee Milkmen at the Milkmen's Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisc. The DockHounds, based in Oconomowoc, Wisc., will open the newly constructed Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday, May 20 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The American Association is split into the East Division and West Division for the 2022 season. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds, and Milwaukee Milkmen. The West Division members are the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries, and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

After experimenting with a play-in game for the Post-Season in 2021, the American Association Board of Directors voted to expand the post-season once again. In 2022, the top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs. In a nod to innovation, and to reward the clubs with the best regular seasons, the club that wins the division will pick their first-round opponent of the qualifiers within the division for the best-of-three Division Playoff Series.

In the second round, the Division Championship Series will also be a best-of-three series. The Miles Wolff Cup Finals will culminate in the crowning of a league champion, with a best-of-five series to determine the league champion. Both three-game series will be a 1-2 format for game location, while the Wolff Cup Finals will employ the traditional 2-3 format.

The American Association will bring back the All-Star Game in 2022, which will be played on Tuesday, July 12 at a site to be announced at a later date. The plan is for a two-day celebration of American Association baseball, with events also scheduled for Monday, July 11.

"The American Association again put together the 2022 schedule looking to innovate and provide our fans with the most exciting possible regular season and playoffs," said Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "To that end, I believe the introduction of an expanded playoff will invigorate all fans bases toward the end of the season and the picking of playoff opponents by division champions will be a unique and awesome marketing event for the league."

