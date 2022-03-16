Goldeyes Re-Sign Versatile Infielder

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed infielder Dakota Conners on Wednesday.

Conners hit .235 with one home run and 15 RBI in 66 games while playing in a utility role for the Goldeyes last season. The Alameda, California native reached base in 42 of his 66 games played and batted .351 from July 31st through the end of the season. On August 4th versus Sioux City- the Goldeyes' second home game following their return to Winnipeg- Conners blasted a walk-off, grand slam home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that capped off a six-run rally in an 11-7 win. A right-handed batter and fielder, Conners made just two errors on defence (.983 fielding percentage) while seeing action at both second and third base.

"I'm very glad Dakota has signed on for the 2022 season," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Dakota is a fine baseball player with a strong defensive skill set."

Conners is entering his third season of professional baseball. The 26-year-old hit .302 as a true rookie for the Pacific Association's Napa Silverados in 2019, which ranked 11th in the league. Conners played five seasons of college baseball at California State University, East Bay (Hayward, California) where he hit a combined .301 from 2015-19. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound infielder helped the Pioneers to a program record 33 wins as a sophomore in 2016, and ranked in the top-10 in program history in base hits, runs scored, and RBI upon his departure.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 19 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dakota Conners

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Erasmo Pinales

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C/OF Deon Stafford

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

RHP Jose Vasquez

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

