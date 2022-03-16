Sioux Falls Canaries Celebrate 30th Anniversary Season

March 16, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - And nobody believed we'd still be here. 30 years ago more fun was brought into the Sioux Falls community when the Sioux Falls Canaries joined the Northern League. Since then we've had hundreds of thousands of fans attend our games primarily for two reasons: to watch high level baseball with their families and friends and to be entertained by Cagey and the rest of our promotional team.

The Birdcage has been home to the Canaries since we opened our doors in '93 and we're proud to be back for another year serving our passionate Sioux Falls community.

We're rolling out a 30th Anniversary Commemorative Logo to pay homage to all of the players, coaches, front office staff, and especially our fans who have made the last 30 years more fun in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Throughout the season you'll see different moments from our history tied into this year's promotions and activities at the Birdcage. Additionally, we'll be rolling out some custom ticket packages to thank you all for being the life-blood of our organization for the last 30 years.

The Canaries play a full slate of 100 games this summer with the Home Opener taking place on Friday, May 20th against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Season Tickets and Group Tickets are available now and single game tickets will go on sale in early April.

Click here to search for seats online. Otherwise, call us at (605) 336-6060 to reserve your seats over the phone.

Thank you to all of you who have helped make professional baseball in Sioux Falls possible... We hope to see you out at a ball game this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.