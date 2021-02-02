Goldeyes Re-Sign Slugger Logan Hill

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed outfielder Logan Hill on Tuesday.

Hill played in 53 games for the Goldeyes last season, hitting .270 with six home runs and 22 RBI. The Pensacola, Florida native added a .344 on-base percentage, 32 runs scored, and tied for 13th in the American Association with 13 doubles. The 27-year-old Hill racked up 17 multi-hit games, and tied a career-high with four base hits on July 4th at Fargo-Moorhead, and again on August 5th versus Chicago.

"I love Logan Hill," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's a guy that plays hard every day and gives you everything he's got. He had really good affiliated numbers, and did a good job for us last year. There's a lot of power in that bat, and he's a fantastic person who has a good attitude and just comes to play baseball every day."

Hill was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round in 2015 out of Troy University (Troy, Alabama), and is heading into his seventh season of professional baseball. Hill was twice voted an all-star while playing in the Pirates' organization, garnering honours with the Short Season-A New York-Penn League's West Virginia Black Bears in 2015 and the High-A Florida State League's Bradenton Marauders in 2017. During a four-year stretch from 2015-18, Hill finished in the top-10 in his league in home runs three times. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound outfielder is a lifetime .256 hitter with a .438 slugging percentage over 560 career games. Hill has averaged 81 runs scored, 33 doubles, 22 home runs, 93 RBI, and 61 walks per 162 contests as a professional. A right-handed hitter and defender, Hill was assigned to the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2017, and appeared in Major League spring training games with the Pirates three straight years from 2018-20.

The Goldeyes now have nine players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Ryan Dull

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

