Railroaders Hosting Division III Collegiate Baseball Classic

CLEBURNE, Tex. - Four of the top teams in the American Southwest Conference will make their way to Cleburne as the Railroaders host the Division III Collegiate Baseball Classic at The Depot beginning February 12.

Concordia University Texas, Hardin-Simmons University, LeTourneau University, and University of Texas at Dallas will play a total of six games spanning Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th. A full of schedule of games is listed below:

Friday, February 12

LeTourneau vs. UT Dallas 11:00 AM

Hardin-Simmons vs. Concordia 2:30 PM

Saturday, February 13

UT Dallas vs. Concordia 11:00 AM

LeTourneau vs. Hardin-Simmons 2:30 PM

Sunday, February 14

Concordia vs. LeTourneau 11:00 AM

Hardin-Simmons vs. UT Dallas 2:30 PM

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium's ticket office Monday-Friday from 9-5, or online at: https://bit.ly/3trUQzU

Hailing from Austin, Tex., Concordia Texas finished the shortened 2020 season with an 11-5 overall record including 8-1 in conference play. The Tornados ended the season ranked #23 in the final D3baseball.com Top 25 poll. Led by former major leaguer Tommy Boggs, Concordia Texas has long been a powerhouse in the American Southwest Conference, winning regular season titles in 2014, 2016, and 2018, to go along with four conference tournament championships. In 2019, the Tornados racked up 37 victories and reached the NCAA Super Regionals, sweeping LeTourneau in the ASC Championship Series before falling to eventual national champion Chapman in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament. Concordia Texas was picked to win the ASC in the conference's preseason poll.

Hardin-Simmons opens their 2021 season at The Depot after making the trek east from Abilene. The Cowboys battled through a 4-12 campaign in 2020, though five of the twelve losses came by a single run. Head Coach Steve Coleman is the longest-tenured skipper in program history and the active leader in wins among American Southwest Conference coaches, with more than 500 career victories to his name. Hardin-Simmons is tabbed to finish sixth in the ASC preseason poll.

LeTourneau was off to a strong start in 2020, posting a 9-7 record that included a 6-3 mark in ASC play. The Yellowjackets put together a remarkable run in the 2019 ASC tournament, entering play as the #8 seed before ripping off three consecutive victories to reach the Championship Series, where they were defeated by Concordia Texas. Head Coach Robin Harriss enters his 15th season at the helm in 2021, leading his Yellowjackets to Cleburne from Longview, Tex. LeTourneau is projected to finish fourth in the ASC preseason poll.

UT Dallas stood atop the ASC standings when 2020 play was halted, carving out an 11-5 (8-1) record that included a three-game sweep of Hardin-Simmons. Head Coach Shane Shewmake is the only coach in the history of the program, and has never posted a losing season since the Comets began play in 2002. UT Dallas claimed their first conference championship in 2018, knocking off Concordia Texas to earn the school's second-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament. The Comets are picked second in the ASC preseason poll.

