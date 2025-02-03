Goldeyes Re-Sign Catcher García

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Monday of catcher Kevin García.

García saw action in 39 contests in 2024, hitting .188 with six doubles, one home run, and nine runs batted in.

The 32-year-old rejoined the Goldeyes last year after spending the previous three seasons in the Mexican League with the Pericos de Puebla, the Acereros de Monclova, and the Aguila de Veracruz.

García played 127 games for Winnipeg over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, combing for a .246 batting average with 18 doubles, five home runs, and 51 RBIs. His 2018 campaign was cut short by a knee injury suffered June 30 - at a time when he had thrown out a league-leading 50% of the baserunners attempting to steal against him.

Hailing from Calexico, California, García was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, California). He spent two seasons in the Blue Jays' system before signing with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

In four seasons in the affiliated minors, García hit .250 with two home runs and 54 RBIs. In addition to catching, he has played all four infield positions in his career.

"We're excited to get Kevin back," said manager Logan Watkins. "He has a long history with the organization and is a good veteran presence in the clubhouse. We will look for him to be a leader and hopefully have a strong and healthy season for us."

Winnipeg now has 16 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

