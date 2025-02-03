RedHawks Sign Infielder Brendon Dadson

FARGO - The RedHawks continued to add for the 2025 season Thursday with the addition of infielder Brendon Dadson.

Dadson, who played four games for the RedHawks in 2021, played most recently for the Aigles de Trois-Rivières in the Frontier League.

He slashed .337/.442/.473 in 81 appearances last season, knocking in 46 runs with 20 doubles and six home runs.

The Ontario native previously played for the Sioux City Explorers and Milwaukee Milkmen in 2021, as well as the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans in 2022.

The RedHawks open the 2025 season on Friday, May 9, at Newman Outdoor Field against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

