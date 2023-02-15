Goldeyes Re-Sign Bourassa, Add Outfielder Gaskins

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed Canadian right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa Wednesday while also coming to terms with outfielder Najee Gaskins.

Bourassa returns to Winnipeg after going 5-5 with a 4.84 earned run average in 14 starts in 2022 - his first full season as a professional. The Lethbridge, Alberta native joined the Goldeyes late in the 2021 campaign out of the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California). He has a career win-loss record of 9-5 with one save and a 3.72 ERA. The 26-year-old started and won the opening game of the West Division Playoffs last September, holding the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to one run on four hits over seven innings.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said that Bourassa was "a big piece of the Goldeyes 2022 playoff club." Tagert added that "in less than two seasons, Landen has emerged as one of the league's most consistent starting pitchers. With the experience he's gained we're excited to see him progress even further."

Gaskins (first name pronounced nah-GEE) was chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2019 amateur draft out of St. Cloud State University (St. Cloud, Minnesota). The 25-year-old played three seasons in the Giants' system, reaching as high as Class-A advanced Eugene in 2022. A native of Vail, Arizona, Gaskins is a career .285 hitter with 24 doubles, 44 runs batted in, and 29 stolen bases.

Tagert said he was "able to personally see Najee play and go about his daily preparation in spring training with the Giants and was always impressed." He went on to say that "Goldeyes fans will see a very complete and solid ballplayer."

In a further move the Goldeyes traded left-handed relief pitcher Tasker Strobel to the Atlantic League's York Revolution for a player to be named later.

The Goldeyes now have ten players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

