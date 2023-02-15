RedHawks Re-Sign Pair of All-Stars

Today, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the signings of P Alex DuBord and INF Manny Boscan to contracts for the 2023 season.

DuBord, returns for his third season with the RedHawks. The American Association Relief Pitcher of the Year, and Fargo native, is coming off arguably his best season as a professional. Dubord appeared in 37 games, posting a 2.83 ERA with 23 saves, including pitching the final three innings of Game Five of the Miles Wolff Cup Final without allowing a hit.

Also returning for his third season with the RedHawks is 2021 batting champion and 2022 All-Star Manny Boscan. A staple in the RedHawks line-up, Boscan played four defensive positions throughout the 2022 campaign.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin their defense of the American Association Championship on May 11, against the Kane County Cougars before returning to Newman Outdoor Field to square off against the Winnipeg Goldeyes to open the home schedule on May 15th at 6:30pm. Group Tickets and Ticket Packages are on sale now.

