Goldeyes Radio Show Returns Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Wednesday, February 24th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time.

February's guests include Goldeyes' field manager Rick Forney, Gary SouthShore RailCats' field manager Greg Tagert, Goldeyes' pitcher John Gorman, Milwaukee Milkmen field manager Anthony Barone, and Goldeyes' pitcher Mitchell Lambson.

Forney heads into his 16th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 25th overall within the organization. During his first 15 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .544 winning percentage, 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2020, marking the second time he has earned the award.

Tagert enters his 16th season and 17th year managing the RailCats, and has led the club to league championships in 2005, 2007, and 2013. During his 24 seasons managing in professional baseball, Tagert has finished with a winning record 21 times. Upon his arrival in Gary in 2005, Tagert held the Frontier League's record for career managerial wins.

Gorman was 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 26.2 innings for the Goldeyes last season, and re-signed with the team on February 17th. The Newton, Massachusetts native has averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during his five-year professional career, and was voted a Double-A Texas League all-star in both 2018 and 2019.

Barone is in his second year as manager and third overall with the Milkmen organization. The Jamestown, New York native guided Milwaukee to the 2020 American Association championship, becoming the first rookie manager in league history to do so. Barone previously coached at Jamestown Community College and later for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Jamestown Jammers where he won a championship in 2018.

Lambson re-signed with the Goldeyes on February 3rd and will become just the eighth pitcher in team history to spend a fifth year with the club. Lambson was 4-4 with a 4.82 ERA last season, and finished sixth in the American Association in innings pitched (74.2) and second in walks per nine innings (1.7). Lambson was voted the American Association's Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and was a member of the Goldeyes' 2017 American Association championship team.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2021 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Wednesday, February 24th

Tuesday, March 30th

Tuesday, April 27th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

