Cougars Announce Schedule for 2021 Season

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization is excited to announce the game schedule for the 2021 season. Opening Night, which marks the 30th season of Cougars baseball, is set for Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs. The Cougars host the Dogs for a brief three-game homestand before visiting the Sioux Falls Canaries for a three-game series beginning Friday, May 21.

"We are thrilled to have baseball back at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field," said Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug. "We are looking forward to the exciting, new competition we will face in the American Association and I think our fans will really enjoy the play-to-win mindset as well as great new opponents. Additionally, the Cougars organization will continue to provide wonderful family entertainment in a safe, secure and clean environment."

In 2021, Kane County will play 53 home games at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars welcome a handful of Northern Division opponents in their first season with the American Association, including the Winnipeg Goldeyes (May 28-30), Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (June 4-6), Gary SouthShore RailCats (June 29-July 1), and the Milwaukee Milkmen (July 23-25).

Additional special events, promotions and theme nights will be announced as they are confirmed throughout the off-season.

Individual tickets are expected to be available for purchase in early April. Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for updates.

