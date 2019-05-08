Goldeyes Hang on in Spring Opener

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-4 at Shaw Park on Wednesday night in their first of seven exhibition games.

With two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth, Alex Perez reached on an infield single. RedHawks' second baseman TJ Bennett's ensuing throwing error allowed James Harris to score the game's first run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Josh Romanski lined a single to left-centre with one out and advanced to third when Willy Garcia doubled to right-centre. Dominic Ficociello ripped a single through the right side that plated Romanski and Garcia to make it 3-0. After Winnipeg loaded the bases with two outs, Perez walked to force home Ficociello with the Goldeyes' fourth run.

Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson worked four scoreless innings on two hits. Lambson walked two, struck out four, and took a no-decision.

Dylan Thompson picked up the win in relief of Lambson, striking out five batters over two scoreless innings.

Fargo-Moorhead rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth. Tim Colwell tripled home two runs and then scored on an RBI single from Devan Ahart.

The Goldeyes responded in the bottom of the inning by scratching out a run without a hit. Willy Garcia, Ficociello, and Wes Darvill each walked, setting up an RBI fielder's choice by Harris.

Fargo-Moorhead once again pulled within one run when Brennan Metzger lifted a sacrifice fly to left in the top of the ninth. The RedHawks pushed the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position before Mitchell Aker retired Ahart on a groundout to second for the final out. Aker earned the save.

Michael Tamburino started and took the loss for the RedHawks, allowing one unearned run in three and two-thirds innings Tamburino walked two and struck out two.

Kevin McGovern pitched a scoreless top of the seventh for Winnipeg. Brandon Bingel worked out of a first and third, one-out jam in the eighth to keep the Goldeyes in front.

The Goldeyes' offence combined for 10 walks in the win.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks meet again Thursday evening at Shaw Park at 6:05 p.m. Parker French will start for Winnipeg.

