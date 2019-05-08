Bartels Joins Canaries Broadcast Team

May 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





Birds fans will hear a new voice on the radio this season. Sioux Falls native Brent Bartels will join the Canaries' broadcast team in 2019.

Bartels will join "Voice of the Canaries" Carter Woodiel for broadcasts of Canaries home games on KWSN 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN, as well as the Birds' video stream at sfcanaries.com. He'll also contribute to the Canaries' website, sfcanaries.com, and club social media feeds.

"We're thrilled to have Brent join our team for the 2019 season," Woodiel said. "He's a terrific up-and-coming talent who's clearly dedicated to his craft. We can't wait to get started with the home opener on May 31!"

A broadcaster since his sophomore year at Roosevelt High School, Bartels is a rising junior at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Brent has been on the mic for seven different sports at UNL, including broadcasts on the Big Ten Network's BTN Student U.

"After graduating from high school in 2018, I knew Sports Broadcasting was what I wanted to do for a career," Bartels said. "I greatly look forward to this summer working alongside Carter Woodiel and the Canaries to continue to develop my skills as a sports broadcaster."

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2019 season on May 16 on the road. Their home opener is scheduled for May 31, a Fireworks Night game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:05pm. For more information on season tickets, suites, group outings, and corporate opportunities, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.