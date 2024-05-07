Goldeyes' Final Preseason Game Canceled

May 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The preseason game scheduled for Tuesday afternoon between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kansas City Monarchs has been canceled due to unplayable conditions at Legends Field, the result of heavy rain overnight.

The game was to be the final tune-up for the Goldeyes before the 2024 American Association regular season gets underway Thursday at 7:06 p.m. from La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas.

Right-hander Colton Eastman will get the Opening Day start for Winnipeg.

Trevor Curl will have the call on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca. The pregame show gets underway at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

American Association Stories from May 7, 2024

