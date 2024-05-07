OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

May 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







The weather is getting warmer and that means two things for the weekly listings: more baseball and more soccer. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

The American Association returns this week, and this season they are streaming all their games for free on AABTV. The Winnipeg Goldeyes visit the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday at 8:06 pm for the league's first 2024 action, and the remainder of the league gets underway on Friday with a full six-game slate. Outside of the AA, there are 12 other minor league baseball games from eight different leagues available this week. The Sally League's Greensboro Grasshoppers and Bowling Green Hot Rods open the baseball slate on Tuesday evening, and we get double headers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On the pitch, the 2024 soccer season chugs right along this week with five matches on Wednesday, followed by seven on Saturday, and a whopping ten on Sunday. Two free Major League Soccer broadcasts take place over the weekend with Columbus and Cincinnati on Saturday night and Portland and Seattle on Sunday afternoon. On the women's side, eight total matches from the National Women's Soccer League, starting with Houston and NJ/NY Gotham on Wednesday at 8 pm, and wrapping up with the same Gotham squad taking on the San Diego Wave at 7:30 pm on Sunday. Along with MLS and the NWSL, four other leagues are in action this week, including MLS NEXT Pro, the National Independent Soccer Association, and both United Soccer League Championship and USL 2.

It's playoff time on the ice, with the Professional Women's Hockey League and Federal Prospects Hockey League offering up postseason action this week. The PWHL playoffs begin on Wednesday at 7 pm as Minnesota meets top seed Toronto. The other series starts at 7 pm on Thursday with Boston at Montreal. The two series alternate days for the rest of the week, taking a day off on Sunday. In the FPHL, the Binghamton Black Bears can wrap up the 2023-24 title with a home win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday. If the Thunderbirds extend the series on Friday, there are "if necessary" games on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are where all the football lives this week with two Indoor Football League games on Friday night, six IFL matchups on Saturday, along with one apiece from the United Football League and National Arena League, plus an NAL contest Sunday afternoon between Carolina and Oklahoma. The Arena Football League will likely have some games sprinkled in there as well, assuming they are still afloat. Check arenafootball.live and vyrenetwork.com for further scheduling.

In other action, the Pro Volleyball Federation brings four matches starting Tuesday, while Major League Rugby drops two games on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, May 7

7:05 pm SAL: Greensboro Grasshoppers @ Bowling Green Hot Rods on MiLB

10:00 pm PVF Columbus Fury @ San Diego Mojo on YouTube



Wednesday, May 8

11:15 am SL: Tennessee Smokies @ Chattanooga Lookouts on MiLB

1:05 pm TEX: Arkansas Travelers @ Wichita Wind Surge on MiLB

7:00 pm PWHL: Minnesota @ Toronto on YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: Orlando City B v New York Red Bulls II on YouTube

8:00 pm NWSL: Houston Dash v NJ/NY Gotham FC on NWSL+

9:00 pm PCL: Tacoma Rainiers @ Reno Aces on Stadium

10:00 pm MLSNP: Real Monarchs v Houston Dynamo 2 on YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Kansas City Current on NWSL+

10:30 pm NISA: Capo FC v Los Angeles Force on NISA+



Thursday, May 9

2:05 pm NWL: Spokane Indians @ Hillsboro Hops on MiLB

6:00 pm EL: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Portland Sea Dogs on MiLB

7:00 pm PVF: San Diego Mojo @ Orlando Valkyries on YouTube

7:00 pm PWHL: Boston @ Montreal on YouTube

8:00 pm PVF: Columbus Fury @ Omaha Supernovas on YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Cleburne Railroaders on AABTV



Friday, May 10

1:05 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Memphis Redbirds on MiLB

7:00 pm FPHL: Carolina Thunderbirds @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

7:00 pm MLR: Houston SaberCats @ Anthem RC on TRN

7:00 pm PWHL: Minnesota @ Toronto on YouTube

7:05 pm IL: Syracuse Mets @ Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore Railcats @ Chicago Dogs on AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen on AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lake Country DockHounds on AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux City Explorers on AABTV

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Sioux Falls Storm on YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Cleburne Railroaders on AABTV

10:00 pm MLR: RFC Los Angeles @ Dallas Jackals on TRN

10:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Vegas Knight Hawks on YouTube



Saturday, May 11

2:05 pm IFL: Jacksonville Sharks @ Frisco Fighters on YouTube

3:00 pm MLR: Seattle Seawolves @ NOLA Gold on TRN

4:00 pm IL: Rochester Red Wings @ Scranton/WB RailRiders on Stadium

4:00 pm UFL: St. Louis Battlehawks @ Birmingham Stallions on FOX

4:05 pm IFL: Tulsa Oilers @ Green Bay Blizzard on YouTube

5:00 pm WUL Utah Wild @ Seattle Tempest on YouTube

6:00 pm MLR: Old Glory DC @ Chicago Hounds on TRN

7:00 pm FPHL: Carolina Thunderbirds @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

7:00 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Chicago Dogs on AABTV

7:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Michigan Stars FC on NISA+

7:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen on AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on AABTV

7:00 pm PVF: San Diego Mojo @ Columbus Fury on YouTube

7:00 pm PWHL: Boston @ Montreal on YouTube

7:00 pm PVF: Vegas Thrill @ Orlando Valkyries on YouTube

7:00 pm USL2: Virginia Beach United v Lionsbridge FC on YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux City Explorers on AABTV

7:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lake Country DockHounds on AABTV

7:15 pm IL: Indianapolis Indians @ Louisville Bats on MiLB

7:30 pm USL2: Des Moines Menace v Peoria City on YouTube

7:30 pm NWSL: Orlando Pride v Bay FC on Ion

7:30 pm NAL: Sioux City Bandits @ Omaha Beef on YouTube

7:30 pm MLR: Utah Warriors @ Miami Sharks on TRN

7:45 pm MLS: Columbus Crew v FC Cincinnati on AppleTV

8:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Iowa Barnstormers on YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: San Antonio Gunslingers @ Duke City Gladiators on YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Cleburne Railroaders on AABTV

8:30 pm USL: San Antonio FC v Las Vegas Lights FC on Golazo!

9:00 pm WUL: Arizona Sidewinders @ Bay Area Falcons on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ Tucson Sugar Skulls on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ Northern Arizona Wranglers on YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Seattle Reign on Ion



Sunday, May 12

12:00 pm FSL: Clearwater Threshers @ Tampa Tarpons on MiLB

2:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen on AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lake Country DockHounds on AABTV

2:06 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Cleburne Railroaders on AABTV

3:00 pm MLSNP: MNUFC2 v Ventura County FC on YouTube

3:00 pm PCL: Oklahoma City Dodgers @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Stadium

3:00 pm MLSNP: Sporting KC II v Colorado Rapids on YouTube

4:00 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Chicago Dogs on AABTV

4:00 pm MLSNP: LAFC2 v Whitecaps FC 2 on YouTube

4:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on AABTV

4:30 pm NAL: Carolina Cobras @ Oklahoma Flying Aces on YouTube

4:45 pm MLS: Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders on FOX on AppleTV

5:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux City Explorers on AABTV

5:30 pm NWSL: Chicago Red Stars v Utah Royals on NWSL+

6:00 pm FPHL: Carolina Thunderbirds @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

6:00 pm NWSL: Kansas City Current v North Carolina Courage on NWSL+

7:00 pm NISA: Club De Lyon FC v Maryland Bobcats FC on NISA+

7:30 pm NWSL: Angel City FC v Houston Dash on NWSL+

7:30 pm NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v NY/NJ Gotham FC on Ion on NWSL+

8:05 pm NISA: Arizona Monsoon FC v Los Angeles Force on NISA+



Monday, May 13

7:00 pm PWHL: Toronto @ Minnesota on YouTube

8:02 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Sioux City Explorers on AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Cleburne Railroaders on AABTV



