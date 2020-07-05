Goldeyes Fall Short in Classic Battle

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-1) lost 8-7 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in 11 innings at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at 7-7, Drew Ward led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a single to centre and advanced to second on Leobaldo Pina's bloop single to centre. Trey Hair then doubled to the centre field wall to score Ward with the game-winning run. Ward narrowly beat Wes Darvill's relay throw to the plate.

The Goldeyes led 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Hair worked a bases loaded walk that forced home Correlle Prime. Prime opened the inning with an infield single, Ward walked, and Pina was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

The RedHawks (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles from Prime and Pina. Brennan Metzger singled home a run in the second, and the RedHawks made it 4-0 in the third on a Blake Grant-Parks fielder's choice. With the bases loaded and two outs, John Gorman relieved Goldeyes' starter Kevin McGovern and retired Metzger on a flyball to right field to keep Winnipeg within four runs.

In the top of the fifth, Logan Hill was hit by a pitch leading off, took second when Jordan George walked, and advanced to third on a Roy Morales flyball to centre. With runners on the corners and one out, Darvill lined a sacrifice fly to left that plated Hill with the Goldeyes' first run.

Winnipeg rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to take its first lead. Kevin Lachance and Darnell Sweeney opened the frame with consecutive singles. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third, and following a RedHawks' pitching change, Kyle Martin lined a single to centre that scored Lachance and Sweeney to make it 4-3 Fargo-Moorhead. On the next pitch, Hill launched a two-run home run to left-centre to give Winnipeg a 5-4 advantage.

Eric Wood doubled home Lachance in the top of the seventh, while George added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-4.

Hair narrowed the gap to 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run to right.

Mitchell Osnowitz (1-0) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings over the 10th and 11th.

Garrett Harris (0-1) took the loss in relief for Winnipeg, allowing one earned run in one-plus inning.

McGovern took a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on eight hits over two and two-thirds. McGovern walked four and struck out none.

Ryan Williams started for the RedHawks and also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on three hits in five and one-third innings. Williams walked two and struck out three.

Kent Hasler struck out the side in order during a scoreless bottom of the eighth. During the inning, Hasler struck out Cito Culver on a pitch in the dirt that ricocheted back towards the mound. Hasler recovered the ball and completed the dropped third strike play himself.

The Goldeyes' defence turned four double plays, including two that stranded the winning run on third base in the ninth and 10th innings.

