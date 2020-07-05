NFL, NBA, NHL stats



July 5 Game Postponed

July 5, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release

Due to circumstances outside of our control, today's game has been postponed to a later date! We're so sorry for the inconvenience, and we will keep our fans up to date as we know information. Tickets will be good for a future game.
