July 5 Game Postponed
July 5, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
Due to circumstances outside of our control, today's game has been postponed to a later date! We're so sorry for the inconvenience, and we will keep our fans up to date as we know information. Tickets will be good for a future game.
