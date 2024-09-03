Goldeyes Fall in Regular Season Finale

WINNIPEG, MB - The Lincoln Saltdogs (38-62) held off a late rally and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-3 Monday afternoon at Blue Cross Park in the regular season finale for both clubs.

Lincoln opened the scoring on a two-run home run to left field by centre fielder Kyle Battle with two out in the top of the third inning. Two batters later, third baseman Dakota Conners singled home right fielder Zane Zurbrugg to make it 3-0.

The Saltdogs extended their lead to four in the fifth when designated hitter Alex Baeza sprinted home on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of catcher Max Hewitt.

The visitors added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning. First, a double to centre field by left fielder Aaron Takacs drove in Hewitt, then a Battle fielder's choice brought in second baseman Matt Pita that made the score 6-0.

Winnipeg (56-43) finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth when left fielder Evan Alexander drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home designated hitter Roby Enríquez. Second baseman Edwin Arroyo singled home centre fielder Nick Anderson to make it 6-2 before shortstop Keshawn Lynch was issued a free pass with the bags full that allowed right fielder Miles Simington to trot home with the third run of the frame. The ballgame ended on a double play, however.

Lincoln starter Foster Pace (W, 5-3) allowed only one hit in six innings of work. David Zoz (S, 1) recorded the final two outs.

Landen Bourassa (L, 8-7) pitched three innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

The Goldeyes will visit the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game One of the West Division Series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will host games two and three (if necessary) of the Division Series Friday, September 6 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, September 7 (6:00 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office, or by visiting Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

