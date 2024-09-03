Milkmen Win Season Finale, 'Hounds Playoff Ready

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Monday closed the 2024 American Association regular season with a Lake Country DockHounds 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Cleburne Railroaders selected the Chicago Dogs as their East Divisional Series opponent, meaning Lake Country will play the Kane County Cougars and open the series at home Wednesday night.

Ryan Hernandez brought home Lake Country's only run of the game with a single in the third inning to score Ray Zuberer III.

Matt Mullenbach made his fourth start of the year and dealt four scoreless innings. Lake Country then got a scoreless inning in relief from JT Moeller, Jack Washburn, and then Braden Boisvert to carry a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning, when Milwaukee scored three runs.

The DockHounds inaugural postseason game will be at 6:35 on Wednesday in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Playoff tickets are available at DockHounds.com/playoffs, as the Lake Country DockHounds get their first crack at the Miles Wolff Cup.

