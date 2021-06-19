Goldeyes Edged by Monarchs in Extras

June 19, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-15) lost 5-3 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Saturday night.

Casey Gillaspie won the game with a two-out, two-run home run to left-centre in the bottom of the 11^th inning.

With the Goldeyes leading 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Kansas City (16-11) tied the game after there were two outs and no one on base. Ryan Grotjohn doubled into the right field corner and scored on a line drive single to centre from Jan Hernandez.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the fifth when Wes Darvill sliced a leadoff home run down the left field line. Sonny Ulliana reached on an infield single, and two batters later, Darren Seferina ripped a two-run homer to right-centre.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kansas City pulled within 3-2 on a two-out, two-run home run from Darnell Sweeney.

Elroy Urbina (1-0) picked up the win in relief after pitching a scoreless top of the 11^th. Ken Frosch (2-3) was charged with the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Mike Webb started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings. Webb walked two and struck out four.

Jameson McGrane started for the Monarchs and also took a no-decision, pitching three shutout innings on three hits. McGrane walked none and struck out three.

Christian James pitched two perfect innings in relief for Webb, striking out four.

Both Max Murphy and Raul Navarro extended their hitting streaks to 14 games. Navarro's ties a career-high set in 2019 with the Pacific Association's San Rafael Pacifics.

Prior to the game, the Goldeyes claimed catcher Zack Costello off waivers from the Kane County Cougars. Costello appeared in 11 games earlier this season for the Goldeyes.

The rubber match of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez (0-2, 5.55) takes the mound for the Goldeyes. The Monarchs have not yet announced their starting pitcher. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

