Goldeyes Blast Five Home Runs, Take Game One

July 28, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - Kevin Lachance homered on the first pitch of the night, setting the tone early as the Winnipeg Goldeyes racked up five long balls in an 8-4 win over the Chicago Dogs Tuesday night. Moments after Lachance's blast, Darnell Sweeney launched a home run of his own, giving the Goldeyes back-to-back jacks just a few minutes into the ballgame. Logan Hill, John Nester and Lachance, again, chipped in with three more round trippers, and the Goldeyes won their sixth straight game, ending the Dogs' win streak at four.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Mitchell Lambson

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: OF Michael Crouse. Facing the American Association's lone Canadian team, Crouse - a British Colombia native - pieced together a 3-for-5 night, ripping a double and scoring twice.

Next:

Who? Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. Chicago Dogs, Game Two

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Ill.

When? Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Brandon Cumpton (Winnipeg) vs. RHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.tv

Extra Bite: In the past 14 innings of baseball at Impact Field, there now have been 11 total home runs. The Dogs mashed five homers in a 9-0 win over Milwaukee on Sunday night, a game that was shortened to five innings due to severe weather.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.