Former Major League Arm Madison Younginer Joins Canaries

July 28, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries have signed former major league reliever Madison Younginer, the club announced Tuesday.

Madison Younginer comes to Sioux Falls with nine years of minor league experience, including a big league call up to the Atlanta Braves in 2016.

Younginer was drafted out of Mauldin High School in Mauldin, SC in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox.

He worked his way up the Boston system all the way to Triple-A Pawtucket in 2015. After the 2015 season Younginer elected to move on in free agency where he signed with the Atlanta Braves. His minor league contract with Atlanta also included an invite to spring training.

Younginer made his major league debut in St. Louis against the Cardinals on August 7, 2016. He pitched in eight games in the big leagues, throwing seven combined innings.

After the 2016 season, Younginer moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, but was injured for much of the 2017 campaign.

He then signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants that included an invite to spring training. He pitched at Triple-A Sacramento before moving back to the Dodgers organization.

Younginer most recently for the Canberra Cavalry of the Australian Baseball League in January 2019.

He owns a career minor league ERA of 4.94 over 520.2 innings. Younginer will look to provide a steady veteran presence in the Birds bullpen.

The Birds continue the 12-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen for the first time this season. Upcoming promotions include a Trevor Lawhorn bobblehead giveaway on Friday, July 31, Princess and Pirates Night on Saturday, August 1, and First Responders Day on Sunday, August 2.

