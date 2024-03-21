Goldeyes Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

March 21, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced their 2024 promotional schedule Thursday.

The home schedule at Blue Cross Park begins May 21 with a magnet schedule giveaway and the first of seven spectacular post-game fireworks shows by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

One of the highlights of the season will be Manitoba Social Night on August 16, at which the first thousand fans will receive a Fred Penner bobblehead in honour of the legendary Winnipeg-born and raised children's entertainer and musician.

A pair of School Day games with 11:00 a.m. game times are scheduled for May 23 and June 5. Thousands of students from Winnipeg and the surrounding area will be in attendance and are guaranteed to have a memorable experience at the ballpark.

Bark in the Park - a proven favourite - is set to return August 17. This is a special dog-friendly event where fans are invited to bring their dogs along to enjoy a Goldeyes game. This year's edition will feature an exciting new twist that will be announced in the coming weeks.

As in previous years, the Goldeyes will recognize the province's Métis and Ukrainian communities on June 15 and July 30 respectively. Both games will include cultural performances inside and outside of the ballpark.

Shirt Off Our Backs Night returns July 11 with one lucky fan winning the jersey off a Goldeyes player's back after each inning. Other great prizes that can be won include a trip to Churchill on August 18 and a Jamaican vacation on August 30.

The regular season concludes with Fan Appreciation Day on September 2. This game will feature a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session.

The remaining fireworks dates all occur on Fridays: June 14, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16, and August 30. All Friday games in 2024 have been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to accommodate fireworks when applicable.

Notable dates include:

Tuesday, May 21 - 6:30 p.m. - Home Opener & Fireworks

Thursday, May 23 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Wednesday, June 5 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Friday, June 14 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Saturday, June 15 - 6:00 p.m. - Métis Night

Sunday, June 16 - 1:00 p.m. - Father's Day & Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame Game

Friday, July 5 - 7:00 p.m. - Rock Night & Fireworks

Saturday, July 6 - 6:00 p.m. - Ghostbusters 1984 - Post-Game Movie

Thursday, July 11 - 6:30 p.m. - Shirt Off Our Backs Night

Friday, July 19 - 7:00 p.m. - Throwback Night & Fireworks

Tuesday, July 30 - 6:30 p.m. - Ukrainian Night

Wednesday, July 31 - 6:30 p.m. - Country Night

Friday, August 2 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Friday, August 16 - 7:00 p.m. - Manitoba Social Night & Fireworks

Saturday, August 17 - 6:00 p.m. - Bark in the Park

Sunday, August 18 - 1:00 p.m. - Journey to Churchill Trip Giveaway

Friday, August 30 - 7:00 p.m. - Jamaica Trip Giveaway & Fireworks

Monday, September 2 -1:00 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Day

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.