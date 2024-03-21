RedHawks 2024 Promo Schedule Announced

March 21, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - With opening day less than 60 days away, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have released their promotions schedule for the 2024 season. This marks the 29th season of RedHawks baseball.

The year is highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on June 18th sponsored by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber; an appearance by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on June 27th presented by Coca-Cola; the return of Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on July 17th; Superhero Night honoring all area essential workers presented by Network Center on July 31st; Cully's Kids Night on August 22nd that includes an online jersey auction benefitting the Cullen Children's Foundation; Fan Appreciation Night on August 23rd, and the Honor Flight Game sponsored by American Crystal Sugar on Sunday, August 25th at 4 pm.

In addition, the RedHawks will host three Business Day games, one each in June, July, and August, with postgame concerts to follow featuring popular local acts Off Duty, Rachel Ianiro, and Rick Adams. Plus, all five of the RedHawks Friday evening games this season will include postgame fireworks.

August 15th features a Pickleball Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving a pickleball paddle thanks to Family Wellness. Among other planned promotions are a puzzle cube giveaway on June 1st sponsored by Dippin' Dots, a Halfway Christmas/RedHawks Christmas stocking giveaway on June 25th including pictures with Santa, a RedHawks Cap giveaway sponsored by Kia of Fargo on July 8th, and a RedHawks bucket hat giveaway courtesy of the North Dakota Soybean Council on July 20th.

"We are gearing up and very excited that the 2024 season is just around the corner," says RedHawks VP & General Manager Karl Hoium. "We've got great sponsors returning this season as well as a number of new sponsors coming onboard. And our team has done a fantastic job thinking up new promotions to keep things fresh and exciting for fans at Newman Outdoor Field this summer."

All Monday home games are hot dog BOGO nights; buy one regular hot dog and get the second hot dog for free. Sunday-Monday-and-Tuesday games are Family Fare events, whereas fans can bring a Family Fare receipt of $25 or more to the RedHawks ticket office and receive two 1st base bleacher tickets for free. Wednesday evenings are "College Nights" where students with a valid college ID can receive a 1st base bleachers ticket for just $6. The August 21st College Night is sponsored by Axis Clinicals. Saturday games will feature the return of postgame autographs by RedHawks players down the third baseline.

Three Sunday afternoon games will have special 4 pm start times: The Mother's Day Game on May 12th, as well as June 2nd and August 25th, the final home game of the regular season.

The RedHawks open the 2024 American Association season with a six-game homestand, beginning Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs with the first pitch slated for 7:02 pm. All 7:02 pm start times will once again be presented by 702 Communications.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule complete with all game promotions, and for ticket information, go to www.fmredhawks.com or call 701-235-6161.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.