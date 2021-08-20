Goldeyes and Cougars Rained Out, Double Headers Saturday and Sunday

August 20, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Friday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kane County Cougars at Shaw Park has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather.

The teams are now scheduled to play a double header on both Saturday and Sunday. Game one of Saturday's double header will begin at 5:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Sunday's double header is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. All four games are now scheduled for seven innings.

Tickets purchased for Saturday, August 21st can be used to attend both games of Saturday's double header. Tickets purchased for Sunday, August 22nd can be used to attend both games of Sunday's double header.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for any remaining Goldeyes' home game at Shaw Park.

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.