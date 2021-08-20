Explorers Win Vital Game One of Series

Cleburne, TX - Sioux City held a potent Cleburne Railroaders line up to just two runs at the depot and a trio of home runs helped guide the Explorers to a 4-2 series opening victory.

The X's used a pair of homers early on to build a small 2-0 lead. Blake Tiberi hit his third home run in a week with a no doubter over the right field wall. And Michael Lang hit his first of the 2021 season with a line drive to left.

The game stayed 2-0 until the sixth inning thanks to Sioux City starter Brett Adcock who for a third time this season pitched well against the Railroaders. He spun five and one-third innings of two run ball allowing just four hits while striking out six and walking only one.

Cleburne tied the game in the sixth with a two out, two run double from Chase Simpson. Cleburne had eight hits in the ballgame, six were doubles and Simpson had three.

The game did not stay tied for long as DJ Poteet led off the top of the seventh with a solo bomb giving the lead right back to the Explorers 3-2.

Max Kuhns (8-1) took the victory in relief as he tossed two shutout innings allowing four hits, and striking out four.

Taking the tough luck loss for Cleburne was Jheyson Manzueta (6-4) who threw 125 pitches over eight innings allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Brandon Brosher earned his second save of the season, almost identically as to how he earned his first back on Wednesday night in Kansas City. He entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with runners at second and third and only one out and Sioux City leading by just one. He struck out two batters looking to end the eighth. And after receiving an insurance run in the ninth off a George Callil two out single, set down Cleburne in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the win.

With the victory, Sioux City now moves just a single game behind Cleburne for the second wild card spot in the south division.

The three game series continues on Saturday with first pitch at 7:06 pm from The Depot. Cleburne will start righty Garrett Alexander (6-6, 7.21) and the X's have not yet announced a starter for game two.

