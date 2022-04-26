Goldeyes Add Promising Right-Hander Krzeminski

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Austin Krzeminski on Tuesday.

Krzeminski (pronounced krihz-MIN-skee) made one relief appearance in 2021, striking out four batters in two and two-thirds innings for the Low-A East's Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs). In 2019, the Atlanta, Georgia native spent time at three levels of the Los Angeles Angels' organization, compiling a 4.79 ERA over one start and 28 relief outings. Krzeminski struck out 65 while walking just 27 in 73.1 innings, and pitched more than one inning in 25 of his 28 relief appearances. Krzeminski's fastball averaged 93 miles per hour in 2019.

"I'm excited about adding Austin to our pitching staff," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Austin has a good, three-pitch mix that can fill many roles on a pitching staff. He's a very hungry, young pitcher that still has upside."

Krzeminski signed with the Angels as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 after playing collegiately at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. In four seasons of professional baseball, the 25-year-old right-hander has 10 saves and a 3.08 ERA in 85 games. Krzeminski has allowed just 66 walks and 11 home runs in 199.0 career innings, and reached the Triple-A level with the Angels in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Krzeminski has pitched multiple innings in 66 of his 79 career relief appearances.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 24 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park. Individual tickets to all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

