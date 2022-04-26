X's Return Pair of Fireballers to Pen

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Max Kuhns and RHP Kevin McCanna to 2022 American Association contracts.

2022 will mark Max Kuhns' sixth season of pro ball and second with the Sioux City Explorers.

Last season Kuhns paced the X's and ended the year tied for the league lead with 44 games pitched and accumulated a 2.97 ERA, 60.2 innings over the course of the season. His 88 strikeouts were third most on the team and the most thrown by a reliever. Both the games pitched and strikeouts were easily, career highs.

The righty became a postseason hero for the X's as he earned a save in the south division wild card game by tossing four shutout frames to finish off the blanking of the Cleburne Railroaders.

He was instrumental in getting Sioux City into the wild card game with a clutch performance over the final weekend of the regular season. He pitched in three out of the five games in Sioux Falls, tossing 5.2 innings with ten strikeouts, two walks, two hits and did not allow a run while also earning a save.

Kuhns was drafted by the New York Mets in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft after his junior season at Santa Clara University where he posted a 2.21 ERA and racked up 14 saves in 28 games for the Broncos.

He spent the next four seasons with the Mets organization bouncing between the rookie level and different levels of Class-A.

The Colorado native's best season with the Mets came in 2017 at Class-A, Columbia where in 17 games he collected five saves and 37 strikeouts in 25.2 innings of work while posting a 2.10 ERA. Those numbers helped Kuhns be selected to the South Atlantic League All-Star Team.

The 27 year old right hander got his first taste of independent baseball during the 2019 campaign. After pitching just one game for High-A, St. Lucie he was let go by the New York Metropolitans. Kuhns then found his place with the Quebec Capitales.

In 18 games with Quebec of the Can-Am League, he had a 6.00 ERA in 18 innings with 14 punch outs.

McCanna is entering his eighth season of professional baseball and his second season with the Explorers.

Kevin McCanna is returning to Sioux City after pitching for the X's back in 2017. He appeared in 27 games with two being starts and authored a 5-0 record and a 2.95 ERA. He struck out 51 batters in 39.2 innings and allowed only 38 hits in that time.

The right hander did not finish the season with the X's as his contract was transferred to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization where he finished the remainder of the campaign with the Low-A, Hillsboro Hops.

The former Rice Owl, has spent every year outside of the 2020 season with the D-Backs reaching as high as Triple-A Reno in both 2019 and 2021. Last season he pitched in six games, four being starting efforts, going 0-1 with a 2.87 ERA. He fanned 12 batters in 15.2 innings and a pair of walks holding a WHIP of 0.957.

Prior to joining the X's five years ago the native Texan was drafted by his hometown Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent two seasons with the Astros bouncing between three different levels of A-Ball.

With the addition of RHP Max Kuhns and RHP Kevin McCanna the Explorers have now signed eighteen players (13 pitchers, 5 position players) to a 2022 contract.

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

