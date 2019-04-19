Goldeyes Add Late-Inning Bullpen Arm

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Eric Carter on Friday.

Carter pitched in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization last season, splitting time with the High-A Florida State League's Palm Beach Cardinals and the Double-A Texas League's Springfield Cardinals. The St. George, Utah native combined for a 2-3 record, three saves, and a 2.77 ERA in 26 relief appearances. In 39.0 innings, Carter allowed just 28 hits and nine walks, while striking out 40.

"I'm pleased to announce the addition of Eric," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Eric is a quality, late-inning reliever with plus stuff, and has the ability to fill multiple late-inning roles for us."

Carter enters his fourth season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 26th round in 2016 out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Lafayette, Louisiana). The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Carter is 8-4 with 25 saves and a 2.81 ERA in 88 career games, all of them in relief. Carter has struck out 28 percent of the batters he has faced as a professional, while holding the opposition to a .207 batting average. In each of his first three pro campaigns, the 26-year-old right-hander has finished with an ERA of 2.77 or better, and has helped his team reach the postseason.

The Goldeyes announced two other transactions on Friday. Right-handed pitcher Devin Raftery has signed with the Mexican League's Acereros de Monclova. Raftery was acquired from the Lincoln Saltdogs via trade on January 30th. Additionally, left-handed pitcher Robby Sexton has elected to retire from professional baseball. Sexton played the previous three seasons in the Boston Red Sox' organization, and was signed by Winnipeg on March 20th.

Friday's transactions bring the Goldeyes' to 25 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Mitchell Aker

LHP Joel Bender

RHP Brandon Bingel

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Eric Carter

RHP Jack Charleston

3B Wes Darvill

1B Dominic Ficociello

RHP Parker French

C Kevin Garcia

OF Willy Garcia

RHP Tyler Garkow

OF James Harris

RHP Landon Hughes

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

SS Adrian Marin

RHP Kevin McAvoy

LHP Kevin McGovern

2B Alex Perez

1B Correlle Prime

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Dylan Thompson

C Louis Touron

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

