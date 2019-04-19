Cleburne Signs Former Texas State Lefty Pearson

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of left-handed pitcher Braden Pearson.

A native of Georgetown, Texas, Pearson played collegiately at Texas State University in San Marcos for four seasons, making 69 relief appearances for the Bobcats from 2015-2018. The sidewinding southpaw proved an instant contributor, finishing second on the team among qualifiers with 21 appearances and a 4.05 ERA as a freshman. Pearson posted a 4.97 ERA as a sophomore, then had his junior season cut short due to injury after just six outings. He bounced back with a tremendous senior season, going 3-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 25 games, all as a reliever. Over the course of 39.2 innings, Pearson allowed 37 hits, striking out 25 while issuing only 12 walks. His best outing came when Texas State needed it most, with Pearson delivering a season-long 3.2 shutout innings in relief against Arkansas Little-Rock in an elimination game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Most notably, Pearson's deceptive arm slot allowed him to completely neutralize same-side hitters, as the 23-year old held lefties to a .176 batting average (9-51) on the season. Pearson also kept the running game in check, limiting opposing base stealers to just two successful steals in five attempts with him on the mound.

"We love Braden's ability to come in and get those tough left-handed hitters, but he's also shown he's capable of more than that," manager Brent Clevlen said. "With just 23 roster spots, every guy in the bullpen has to be able to get multiple outs if called upon, and Braden has the repertoire to get hitters out from both sides."

Pearson signed with the Texas Rangers as an undrafted free agent following the completion of his senior season, reporting to the team's Arizona League affiliate. The 6'3, 200-pounder worked 16 games, all in relief, finishing 3-2 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 innings. He struck out 16 and walked six, allowing 23 hits. After allowing six runs in his first appearance, Pearson did not allow a run in 10 of his next 11 outings, posting a 3.71 ERA after his pro debut. He was released by the Rangers organization on March 15.

The signing gives the Railroaders a total of 28 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which opens on May 6. The roster must be trimmed to 23 two days prior to the start of the regular season.

