Goldeyes Add Infielder, Catcher

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Alexis Pantoja and catcher Alfonso Reda on Tuesday.

Pantoja (pronounced pan-TOH-uh) last played in 2019 where he hit .257 with two home runs and 37 RBI in 117 games for the Double-A Eastern League's Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians). The Manati, Puerto Rico native hit safely in 70 of 117 games- including 31 multi-hit contests- and struck out in just 16 percent of his plate appearances. Pantoja saw action at all four infield positions, and combined for a .973 fielding percentage (11 total errors). The 25-year-old started at least 31 games at each of second base, third base, and shortstop.

"I'm thrilled to add Alexis to our infield mix," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's a plus defender at multiple positions, and has a lot of experience in both affiliated and winter ball. I think he's a great addition to our club."

Pantoja enters his seventh season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Indians in the ninth round in 2014 out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy (Gurabo, Puerto Rico). A left-handed batter and right-handed defender, Pantoja is a .236 hitter in 446 career professional games. Defensively, Pantoja owns lifetime fielding percentages of .957 at shortstop (246 games), .975 at second base (161 games), and .951 at third base (122 games). Pantoja reached the Double-A level twice during his time with Cleveland, and appeared in Major League spring training games for the Indians five straight years from 2016-20. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Pantoja also has four years of experience playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League, and helped the Cangrejeros de Santurce reach the Caribbean Series in 2019 and 2020.

Reda also last played in 2019 where he split time with the Italian Baseball League's Godo Baseball Club and the American Association's Texas AirHogs. The Montgomery, New York native hit .205 with one home run and eight RBI in 24 games for Godo, while finishing with a .370 on-base percentage. Reda spent his first two professional seasons playing for the Atlantic League's Somerset Patriots and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from 2017-18.

"Al comes highly-recommended by (hitting coach) Kash Beauchamp," said Forney. "He receives very well and does a great job of working with veteran pitching staffs."

The 26-year-old backstop played four seasons of college baseball at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. As a senior season in 2016, Reda hit .292 with 17 RBI and a .424 on-base percentage in 35 games. The 5-foot-8, 194-pound Reda threw out a combined 37 percent of opposing base stealers during his four years with the Cougars, including a 52 percent mark as a junior in 2015.

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin May 6th.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Ryan Dull

LHP Ken Frosch

OF Jay Gonzalez

RHP John Gorman

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Christian James

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

IF Alexis Pantoja

C Alfonso Reda

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

RHP Justin Watland

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

