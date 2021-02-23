George Tsamis Named Cougars Field Manager

February 23, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have named George Tsamis the Field Manager for the 2021 season. Tsamis, who spent the last 18 seasons as the Field Manager for the St. Paul Saints in Minnesota, will become the 21st manager in Cougars franchise history.

"We are so excited to have George as a part of our family," said Cougars Owner and President Dr. Bob Froehlich. "We know we've got the right guy with George, I know he is going to put the right field staff around him and I know they're going to put the right players around him. His record speaks for itself. I don't think the Kane County Cougars could be in better hands than they are with George at the helm."

During his tenure with the Saints, Tsamis tallied over 1,000 wins, making him the all-time winningest coach in American Association history. He also led the team to two championships, most recently in 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome George to the Cougars," said Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug. "He is a great fit for our organization with his vast experience, positive attitude and passion for the game of baseball."

Prior to managing the Saints, Tsamis spent two seasons as the Field Manager for the New Jersey Jackals and led them to back-to-back Northern League championship titles. He also managed the Waterbury Spirit for two seasons.

"I'm really happy to be here," Tsamis said. "This is really special for me ... Thank you to Dr. Bob, Cheryl Froehlich and Curtis for giving me this chance. I love this league and the fans are going to love it too."

A former Major League pitcher, Tsamis was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the 1989 MLB draft and competed with them for a season before starting his management career. Tsamis was also a standout Little League player, competing in the 1979 Little League World Series.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.