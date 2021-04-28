Goldeyes Add Canadian Right-Hander

April 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Kyle Thomas on Wednesday.

Thomas last pitched in 2019 for the Short Season-A New York-Penn League's Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) where he posted a 1.35 ERA in three starts and 14 relief appearances. The Mississauga, Ontario native struck out 20, walked eight, and allowed just 22 hits across 35.0 innings pitched. Thomas, 26, did not allow a run in 12 of his 14 relief outings, and worked at least two innings in eight of them.

"The velo is good, and he can also give us multiple innings out of the bullpen," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's an intriguing guy for me. He's young, has worked very hard, and you can tell that he misses the game after sitting out last year. He's anxious to get out there and compete, and I think he can be a really nice rookie for us."

Thomas was drafted by the Tigers in the 30th round in 2017 out of the University of Northwestern Ohio (Lima, Ohio), and made his professional debut for the Tigers' Rookie Gulf Coast League affiliate later that summer before missing the 2018 season due to injury. During his senior season at Northwestern Ohio, Thomas finished with a 10-1 record and a 3.38 ERA for the Racers. His 104 strikeouts that spring rank second on the program's single-season leaderboard. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Thomas also pitched two seasons at Iowa Lakes Community College (Estherville, Iowa), and is the school's first alumnus to be selected in the MLB amateur draft.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Eduard Reyes has signed with Leone di Bologna in Italy, while catcher Lucas Herbert has elected to retire from professional baseball.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

IF Dakota Conners

C Zack Costello

RHP Ryan Dull

LHP Ken Frosch

OF Jay Gonzalez

RHP Joey Gonzalez

RHP John Gorman

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Christian James

LHP Jose Jose

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

IF Alexis Pantoja

C Alfonso Reda

OF Liam Scafariello

RHP Kyle Thomas

RHP Cory Thompson

RHP Justin Watland

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.