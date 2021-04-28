X's Add Former Cubby to Rotation

April 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Zach Hedges and OF Michael Lang.

Michael Lang has officially been signed to a 2021 American Association contract. Lang was acquired via a trade with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on February 25th. He holds many Sioux City Explorers franchise records, most notable, games played and hits. This season will mark Lang's eighth with the team.

This season will be the seventh season of professional baseball for Zach Hedges and his first with the X's.

A native of Glendora, CA the right hander was a 26th round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Azusa Pacific University. After a season in which he went 5-4 in 13 games, 12 starts with a 2.74 ERA in 85.1 innings.

In 2016 Hedges broke out in the Cubbies farm system. In 24 starts between High-A and Double-A, he compiled a 2.75 ERA in 144 innings striking out 95 while walking only 27. Pitching the bulk of the season in the High-A, Carolina League, he finished third in both ERA (2.89) and WHIP (1.14) and placed second in BB/9 (1.68).

The following two seasons saw Hedges bounce between Double and Triple-A. In 2017, Hedges was used as a starter making all 26 appearances that way, while fashioning a 4.49 ERA in 146.1 innings to go along with 76 strikeouts.

Fast forward to 2018 however, and the Cubs attempted to turn the 6'4", 28 year old into a reliever. He made only four starts that season while appearing out of the bullpen an additional 32 times. Holding down a 3.40 ERA, picking up a pair of saves and striking out 58 in 87.1 innings of work as he was constantly bounced between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Hedges in 2019 was transitioning back into being a starter, putting together a 3.18 ERA in Double-A. over four starts before an injury sidelined him. He was released by the Cubs organization in May of 2020.

In six seasons with the Cubbies, Hedges was 35-34 in 128 games and 81 total starts. In 554 innings he had a 3.64 ERA, 348 strikeouts and showcased elite control at the minor league level, walking only 125 batters for a BB/9 of 2.0.

With the signings of OF Michael Lang and RHP Zach hedges the Explorers have now signed 26 players to a 2021 contract (16 pitchers, 10 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Tyler Beardsley

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Kent Hasler

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Zach Hedges

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

LHP Jose Velez Jr

C Justin Felix

C Mitch Ghelfi

INF DJ Burt

INF Nate Samson

INF Jose Sermo

INF Jared Walker

OF Chase Harris

OF Michael Lang

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 28, 2021

X's Add Former Cubby to Rotation - Sioux City Explorers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.