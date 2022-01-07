Goldeyes Acquire Big League Bat

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired former Major League first baseman David Washington from the Milwaukee Milkmen on Thursday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Smith and a player to be named later.

Washington hit .325 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in just 62 games for the Milkmen in 2021. The San Diego, California native added 17 doubles, eight stolen bases, and 30 walks (.402 on-base percentage). Despite missing approximately one month of the season due to injury, Washington ranked 17th among American Association position players with 3.04 wins above replacement.

The 31-year-old Washington has helped his team reach the playoffs each of the past four seasons, including consecutive championships with the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks in 2019 and with the Milkmen in 2020. Since joining the American Association, Washington ranks second in the league in average pitches per plate appearance (4.28, minimum 400 total plate appearances).

"I'm thrilled about adding David to the club," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "David plays hard every day, and that's what you need out of your veteran players."

Washington enters his 14th season of professional baseball, and has averaged 81 runs scored, 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 92 RBI, and 68 walks per 162 games played. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Washington has hit 15 or more home runs in seven of the last eight seasons with the lone exception coming during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Washington- who bats and throws left-handed- was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round in 2009 out of University City High School in San Diego. Washington appeared in three games at the Major League level in 2017 for the Baltimore Orioles, and has earned All-Star honours four times in his career. In 34 career postseason games, Washington owns a .273 batting average with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Smith made seven relief appearances after signing with the Goldeyes last August, and struck out six batters in eight and one-third innings.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have three players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

