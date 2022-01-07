DockHounds Go "Down Under" Adding Van Steensel to Pitching Staff

The DockHounds announced another splash of a signing with the addition of Todd Van Steensel to the growing pitching staff ahead of the 2022 season. Van Steensel, a veteran pitcher with AA experience joins the DockHounds after most recently playing with the Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League (ABL).

"TVS [Todd Van Steensel] has had success in a lot of big games all over the world," said Manager Jim Bennett. "He will bring a veteran presence to our pitching staff and to top it off, he's always got solid social media game. Pretty sure our fans are going to love our pitcher from down under."

A product of Sydney, Australia, Van Steensel is a 30-year-old right-handed reliever with more than 12 years of professional baseball experience. Van Steensel does have experience in the American Association - he spent the 2019 season with the St. Paul Saints where he pitched in more than 30 games, registering 16 saves and winning the league championship.

On top of his experience in the American Association and many other leagues at different levels, TVS has represented his country playing with the Australian National team at multiple International tournaments including the World Cup and World Baseball Classic. Van Steensel is a three-time MiLB all-star who spent time in the Phillies, Padres, and Twins minor league systems.

"Baseball has taken me a lot of places throughout my career and I'm excited that playing in Lake Country with the DockHounds will be the next place on my journey," said Van Steensel. "DockHounds fans can expect me to give my all every time I take the mound and when I'm not pitching, I'll be trying to teach the younger guys things that I've learned and picked up on in my 12 years of professional ball."

