Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026
Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Storm, 78-76, in tonight's preseason thriller!
Veronica Burton: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Miela Sowah: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 11 PTS | 3 AST
#WelcometotheW
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026
- Valkyries Edge Storm in Down-to-the-Wire Thiller, 78-76 - Seattle Storm
- Valkyries' Sharpshooting Fuels Second-Half Comeback in Preseason Win over Storm - Golden State Valkyries
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- Goldn State Valkyries Announce Local Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Unveil 2026 Season Campaign, "This Is Ballhalla" - Golden State Valkyries
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