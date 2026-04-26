Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Storm, 78-76, in tonight's preseason thriller!

Veronica Burton: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Miela Sowah: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 11 PTS | 3 AST

#WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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