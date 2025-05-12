Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 11, 2025

May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After trailing by as much as 15 in the 3Q, the Valkyries close out their first win of the 2025 preseason, defeating the Mercury 84-79

Mamignan Touré put on a show, leading all scorers with 19 PTS!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







