Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 11, 2025
May 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
After trailing by as much as 15 in the 3Q, the Valkyries close out their first win of the 2025 preseason, defeating the Mercury 84-79
Mamignan Touré put on a show, leading all scorers with 19 PTS!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
