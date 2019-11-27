Goaltender Danny Tirone Called Up; Ben Halford Returns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After posting some of the top goaltending numbers in the Southern Professional Hockey League through the first six weeks, elite goaltender Danny Tirone has received a call up from the ECHL's Rapid City Rush.

Tirone, 25, posted a 7-1-1 record in nine games played with the Fayetteville Marksmen, with his 1.88 GAA (2nd) and .936 SV% (2nd) among the best the SPHL has seen this season. He lead the league in wins at seven, and recorded one shutout (T2).

The goaltender spent parts of the last two seasons to start his professional hockey career in the ECHL, appearing in five games with the Wheeling Nailers and Manchester Monarchs, after posting historic numbers in the crease at the University of New Hampshire. The chance to return to the ECHL was one that Tirone was excited for.

"I'm very excited to go to Rapid City and prove myself at the next level," said Tirone "I am also very thankful for my time with the Marksmen, and the opportunity that Jesse gave me to play a lot of minutes and develop into a better goalie."

Head Coach Jesse Kallechy spoke admirably about Tirone in his time in Fayetteville.

"Danny played his tail off every night, and gave us a chance to win in every game. His passion and work-ethic for the game of hockey was infectious, and always brought his best attitude to the rink," said Kallechy "We're excited for him to return to the ECHL and show off his ability."

With this move, the Fayetteville Marksmen have now seen four players - one from every position group - called up to the ECHL in less than a week.

In a corresponding move to Tirone's call up, the Marksmen announce the signing of a former Fayetteville goaltender, Ben Halford. Halford, an alumni of Princeton University, spent four games with the Marksmen on the tail-end of his collegiate career in 2017-2018.

In his four games, Halford posted a 1-2 record with a 4.91 GAA and .891 SV%. The goaltender since spent last season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, where he found a 5-8 record in 13 games played, with a 3.24 GAA and .889 SV%. He was part of the Atlanta Gladiators Training Camp this season.

We wish the best of luck for Danny, and welcome Ben back to Fayetteville!

