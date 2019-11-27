Thunderbolts Prepare for Big Thanksgiving Weekend Road Swing

Evansville, Ind: After earning another split against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts schedule ramps up, with three road games in four nights, heading to Knoxville tomorrow night, followed by a set of two games in Quad City on Friday and Saturday. The Bolts will be back at home for a big weekend swing against Macon on December 6, which is Indiana Donor Network Night. Then, Birmingham on December 7, which is also Peanuts Comic Strip Night Presented by the Courier & Press..

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts trailed 2-0 in the first period on Friday night in Macon, but would gain life in the second period, on a goal by Austin Plevy in the early minutes. However, the Mayhem would come right back to score another two goals to take a 4-1 lead. Jacob Smith would score early in the third period to make it 4-2, but that would be as close as the Thunderbolts would get in a 4-2 loss.

On Saturday, the Thunderbolts got on the board first with a 2-on-1 goal by Seth Swenson, from Matthew Barnaby. Tied 1-1, Connor Sanvido put Evansville in front in the second period with a power play goal, making it 2-1. Stanislav Dzahkov extended the lead to 3-1 in the third period on a wraparound, while Austin Plevy would make it 4-1 on a breakaway. The Mayhem would get back within two with a late power play goal, but the Thunderbolts would hold on to win by a 4-2 score, getting back into 8th place in the SPHL standings.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts are in Knoxville tomorrow night, at 6:35pm CT. Following a break between games on Thanksgiving, the Thunderbolts head to Quad City for two games, on Friday and Saturday night, both games starting at 7:10pm CT. You can watch all games on SPHL Live, or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Thunderbolts on MixLr, or on the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App. Due to busy holiday scheduling, there will unfortunately be no official away game watch parties this week.

Scouting the Opponent:

- Knoxville Ice Bears:

â¦ Record: 8-2-1, 17 Points, 3rd Place

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Bryce Nielsen, Anthony McVeigh (5 Goals Each)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Stefan Brucato (13 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Joseph Murdaca (3-0-0, .965 Save %)

â¦ Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. KNX: 1-0-0

Joseph Murdaca, already coming off one shutout the weekend prior, would follow up with a big 1st period performance on Friday, keeping the game scoreless while Knoxville was outshot, 12-3. In the second period, Jason Price would score the game's first goal, on a snipe from the high slot only 17 seconds into the period. A fight broke out early in the third period, as Pensacola's Jesse Kessler enacted some revenge on Knoxville's Pierre Ouellette, who took out an Ice Flyers forward with a hit to the head moments earlier. The Ice Bears would take a 2-0 lead seconds later, on a shorthanded goal by Bryce Nielsen, before sealing the game with an empty net goal in the final minute by Brady Fleurent, 3-0 the score.

On Saturday, Murdaca's shutout streak would be ended only 10 seconds into the game by Pensacola's Patrick Megganety. Knoxville would come back to score three unanswered goals in the rest of the first period, by Lucas Bombardier, Brian Bachnak, and Stefan Brucato. Tommaso Bucci would pull Pensacola back with one with a goal 16 seconds into the second period, before Anthony McVeigh would reaffirm the Ice Bears' two goal lead with a power play goal with 7 seconds left in the period. Pensacola would come back in the third period, with goals Megannety and Joseph Drapluk, tying the game 4-4, and forcing overtime. But the Ice Bears would get the victory, and the weekend sweep, as McVeigh would score the overtime-winning goal, 21 seconds in.

- Quad City Storm:

â¦ Record: 4-5-3, 11 Points, 7th Place

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Shane Bennett (7 Goals)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Shane Bennett (14 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Peter di Salvo (3-3-2, .918 Save %)

â¦ Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. QCS: 0-1-1

The Storm would strike first on Friday against Peoria on a power play goal by Mathias Ahman, before Zach Nieminen would tie the game for Peoria later in the period. Before the end of the 1st period, Dakota Klecha would give the Storm a 2-1 lead, but Nieminen would once again tie the game, 2-2, on a goal early in the second period. The Rivermen would take a 3-2 lead in the third period on a goal by Jordan Ernst, but Quad City would force overtime as Klecha would score again with just over 5 minutes remaining. However, Peoria would skate away with two points, as Darren McCormick scored in overtime, winning it by a 4-3 score.

Once again battling Peoria on Saturday, Quad City scored the only goal of the first period, Klecha's third of the weekend. Alec Hagaman tied the game back up early in the second period for Peoria, before the Storm would gain a 3-1 lead, on goals by Vincent Beaudry and Shane Bennett. Peoria would get back within one goal before the end of the second period, however, on Ernst's second goal of the weekend. The Storm would see their 3-2 lead in the third period evaporate, as Hagaman would tie the game midway through, before Jordan Carvalho made it 4-3 Peoria, followed by goals by Ernst and McCormick to lead Peoria over Quad City, 6-3 in comeback fashion.

Transactions:

Thursday, 11/21: G Max Strang placed on waivers

Monday, 11/25: F Scott Donahue activated from Injured Reserve

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

