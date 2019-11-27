Bobby Watson Added on Three-Game Tryout

November 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Bobby Watson has been signed to a three-game tryout contract.

Watson has played parts of four seasons in the SPHL and ECHL. He made his pro debut in 2013-14 with the Bloomington Thunder in the SPHL and had six goals and five assists in 19 games played. After skating with the Louisiana IceGators in the 2014-15 season, he took two years off before returning with his hometown Tulsa Oilers in the 2017-18 season. The Oklahoma native played 35 games over parts of two seasons for Tulsa and had a goal and two assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on the road on Thursday night in Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen. Puck drop for the Thanksgiving night game is scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Crown Coliseum and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs hockey network begins at 6:45 PM.

