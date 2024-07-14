Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas Transferred to KS Cracovia for Undisclosed Fee

July 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have transferred goalkeeper Henrich Ravas to Polish club KS Cracovia for an undisclosed fee.

"The Revolution would like to thank Henrich for his professionalism and dedication during his time in New England," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We wish Henrich all the best in the future."

Ravas made eight starts in MLS regular season play with the Revolution, posting 28 saves with one shutout during his lone season with the club. The Slovakia native, who signed with New England on January 6, also started the first four games of New England's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.

The New England Revolution will play two games this week, beginning with a trip to face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, July 17 at Subaru Park. Watch the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution transfer goalkeeper Henrich Ravas to KS Cracovia for an undisclosed fee on July 14, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.