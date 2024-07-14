Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC GOES ON THE ROAD TO FACE FC CINCINNATI ON WEDNESDAY, INTER MIAMI CF ON SATURDAY

Chicago Fire FC heads on the road for two more matches before the start of Leagues Cup 2024. On Wednesday, Chicago faces reigning Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Three days later, the Fire will head down to Florida to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Wednesday's contest will be the Fire's 12th regular season match against the Ohio-based side. Since Cincinnati's arrival to Major League Soccer in 2019, the Fire hold a record of 3-5-3 against the Orange and Blue. Wednesday will mark the second and final regular season match between the Fire and Cincinnati in 2024. Last time the two sides met, the Fire fell, 2-1, against FC Cincinnati on March 2 at Soldier Field. The Fire head into Wednesday searching for their second road victory against Cincinnati, and their first since the 2022 regular season.

On Saturday night, the Fire face Inter Miami CF in their final regular season contest until Aug. 24 due to the Leagues Cup break. The Fire have an all-time record of 4-1-1 against Inter Miami CF and are coming off a regular season series sweep in the 2023 season. Saturday will mark the first of two matches against the Florida-based side, with the second taking place on Aug. 31 at Soldier Field. In the previous match between Chicago and Miami, the Fire defeated the Herons, 4-1, in front of a record crowd of 62,124 fans on Oct. 4, 2023. Led by a pair of braces from midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie, the Fire recorded a dominant win against Inter Miami CF along the lakefront.

Kickoff for both Wednesday and Saturday's contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on 890 WLS-AM (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

CHICAGO FIRE FC (5-11-7, 22 points) at FC CINCINNATI (15-5-3, 48 points)

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CIN: (3-5-3)

Last Game vs. CIN: March 4, 2024 (1-1 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CIN: June 3, 2023 (0-1 L) - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio (Match Recap)

CHICAGO FIRE FC (5-11-7, 22 points) at INTER MIAMI CF (14-4-5, 47 points)

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MIA: (4-1-1)

Last Game vs. MIA: Oct. 4, 2023 (4-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MIA: March 25, 2023 (3-2 W) - Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Match Recap)

4 - Heading into Saturday night, the Fire are on a four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1) against Inter Miami CF dating back to Feb. 26, 2022. Outscoring Miami 10-4 since the start of that streak, the Fire have won the last three matches between the two sides. The most notable victory came last season on Oct. 4, 2023, when Chicago defeated Miami, 4-1, in front of 62,124 fans at Soldier Field.

11 - With a clean sheet on Saturday against NYCFC, Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded his 11th career clean sheet since registering his first in 2023. So far this season, Brady has three clean sheets, and is five away from tying Gaga Slonina for the most by a Homegrown in Club history.

99 - Currently at 99 career starts with Chicago Fire FC, Fabian Herbers is one start away from reaching 100 with the Club. Herbers is set to become the first German-born player to reach 100 starts with Chicago Fire FC. He is the longest-tenured player on the Fire's roster, with 143 matches played since joining the Club ahead of the 2019 regular season.

